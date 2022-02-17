The Batman’s Matt Reeves Teases Development of “Batverse” Spinning out of Movie

Matt Reeves talked about doing a Bat-Verse with Warner Bros. The director talked to EW ahead of The Batman‘s big day in theaters. During those conversations, Reeves mentioned the idea of crafting an entire world around the Gotham in his movie. Recurring characters like Selina Kyle, Penguin, Riddler, and Commissioner Gordon could all end up playing some kind of a role. For the director, this holds a ton fo appeal. However, it would have to be done right because he’s not trying to put the cart before the horse. All of this would hinge on audiences collectively approving of Robert Pattinson’s take on the bat and working from there. If early indications are anything to go by, they’re off to a fast start already. Despite some fan outcry when the casting was announced, most of the emotion behind The Batman is positive. It helps that the trailer for the film was such a knockout at DC FanDome. Check out what Reeves has to say about the idea right here.

“What I really wanted this movie to do is create a Batverse,” Reeves explained. “You don’t do a story and go, ‘This is Chapter 1’ because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own. But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you’re starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham’s story never ends.”

During a Q+A for the movie in Los Angeles, the question of a Catwoman solo series popped up. Reeves is directing all those questions to the fine people over at HBO Max.

“You should really talk to the HBO Max reps! I mean, look, what we’re really trying to do is to launch this world. If the world embraces this, we have a lot of ideas we want to do and sure we want Selina to continue. Their relationship and what they are to each other is, to me, that’s the heart of the movie is the push-pull between the two of them and the way that she’s going to evolve and where all of that will go so, we’re talking about a lot of things. Of course, we’re talking about a lot of things but we’re about to release this movie and it really comes down to how people receive it.”

