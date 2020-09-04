The Batman: “Not Robert” Trends After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19
Yesterday brought the news that The Batman production had to be shut down due to the film's star, Robert Pattinson, testing positive for COVID-19. While it appears the production has resumed without Pattinson, fans of the actor are obviously more concerned for his health than they are the production schedule of the DC film. In fact, after the news was announced yesterday, "Not Robert" became a top trend on Twitter.
Pattinson has many fans, which he began to garner back when he played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Edward Cullen in the Twilight films. Since those days, he's become an indie darling, starring in critically acclaimed films such as Good Time, High Life, and The Lighthouse. Many of the loyal supporters he's gained over the years took to the social media site yesterday to express their worry over his diagnosis as well as their anger at 2020 for continuing to be absolute garbage. Everyone is hoping Pattinson's case is mild (he's currently on a mandatory 14-day quarantine), and sending well wishes the star.
Going to Work
Wait not Robert Pattinson, I’m finding that vaccine myself- pic.twitter.com/rV1toYtrOQ— 𝔦𝔷𝔞☽ (@iza_IIofneptune) September 3, 2020
WHY?!
not robert pattison tested positive for the corona virus why him😩😭pic.twitter.com/6WJ3xdvkk5— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) September 3, 2020
Please Be Well
I'm just worried about Robert Pattinson. SENDING GOOD VIBES TO THIS MAN. pic.twitter.com/9wAgWU5gGh— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 4, 2020
Watch Out, Rona
I swear to GOD I’m gonna dick punch COVID. Bitch better square up after hearing this. NOT ROBERT 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7qD2sMnARd— Wait_For_it (@BronxT82) September 3, 2020
Serously, Though
NOOOO NOT MY BABY NOT ROBERT PATTINSON ITS ON SIGHT IF I EVER SEE THAT BITCH MISS CORONA WALKING DOWN THE STREET pic.twitter.com/EsMxUAAhdE— Lissa 🦋 (@flowerfairyjoon) September 3, 2020
2020 Sucks
not robert pattinson, please 2020 i’m begging you— natalie 🌱 (@_n_ataliee) September 3, 2020
pic.twitter.com/vrZmehA1FA
Fan Art
Get well, Robert Pattinson 🖤 pic.twitter.com/AkrWd7I4XE— Jo 🔊 (@prettybirdll) September 3, 2020
PLEASE
Pls not Robert Pattison pic.twitter.com/LO2SQjqmCR— lari 🧃♡ (@lvnlaritsa) September 3, 2020
Can't Take Any More
NOT ROBERT PATTINSON TESTING POSTIVE FOR COVID WTFISHAHQKIDWLASHSUQNDHW I AM AT MY LIMIT FUCKKKKK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1OwiKxKwf8— Kuzon & Lee’s character arcs (@growitheflow35) September 3, 2020
Thoughtful Advice
The Robert Pattison news is distressing. As much as we love content, it's not essential. People shouldn't have to endanger their health or the health of their loved ones to provide us with new entertainment. We can wait.— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 3, 2020
This Was Inevitable
"robert pattinson has tested positive for covid-19" no..... not again..... pic.twitter.com/ewJrKvAuEl— ju (@pattinsondriver) September 3, 2020
WE LOVE YOU
Get well soon, Robert Pattinson! We love you ❤ pic.twitter.com/YQp5c1cih2— best of twilight (@archivetwilight) September 3, 2020