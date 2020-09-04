The Batman: “Not Robert” Trends After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19

Yesterday brought the news that The Batman production had to be shut down due to the film's star, Robert Pattinson, testing positive for COVID-19. While it appears the production has resumed without Pattinson, fans of the actor are obviously more concerned for his health than they are the production schedule of the DC film. In fact, after the news was announced yesterday, "Not Robert" became a top trend on Twitter.

Pattinson has many fans, which he began to garner back when he played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Edward Cullen in the Twilight films. Since those days, he's become an indie darling, starring in critically acclaimed films such as Good Time, High Life, and The Lighthouse. Many of the loyal supporters he's gained over the years took to the social media site yesterday to express their worry over his diagnosis as well as their anger at 2020 for continuing to be absolute garbage. Everyone is hoping Pattinson's case is mild (he's currently on a mandatory 14-day quarantine), and sending well wishes the star.