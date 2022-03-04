The Batman Photos Reveal High-Speed Motorcycle Chase

✖

As one might expect from a big-budget Batman flick, Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader won't be without larger-than-let action pieces. Now the film has picked principal photography back up after a months-long coronavirus-related delay, new photos surface from set-tracking paparazzi with each passing day. The latest photos, of which, play right into the action-packed thrillers fans have come to expect from a Batman blockbuster.

New photos from the Daily Mail show stunt doubles in the midst of a motorcycle chase. Though the site itself says the chase takes place between Colin Farrell's Penguin and Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, the production is all but guaranteed to not have risked Farrell doing his own motorcycle stunts. Because of that, we're hypothesizing this chase involves the stunt doubles of Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman. You can see the latest set photos for yourself right here.

Reeves himself has long teased his feature as one set in a time towards the beginning of Bruce Wayne's crime-fighting career. At DC FanDome in August, the filmmaker told fans he thinks the movie is "Year Two" of Batman's career as the residents of Gotham try to determine whether or not a masked vigilante is something the city needs.

"One of the things that I think is interesting is learning how to be Batman, you know, the whole idea, this is all an experiment in the movie," Reeves said. "The idea is that we're in Year Two. It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal... experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

The Batman is currently set for release on March 4, 2022.

What surprise characters do you think might pop up in The Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!