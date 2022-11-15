The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, and Encanto Land Grammy Nominations

Nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards were announced today including some love for hit feature films of the past year. Disney's Encanto managed to land three nominations across the Grammy's categories related to movies including: Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (composer Germaine Franco), and Best Song Written For Visual Media ("We Don't Talk About Bruno"). Top Gun: Maverick also managed to land two Grammy nominations, with Stranger Things 4, The Batman, and the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die bringing in one nomination each. See the list of movie/TV nominees below:

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

ELVIS – (Various Artists)

Encanto – (Various Artists)

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) – (Various Artists)

Top Gun: Maverick – Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

West Side Story – (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)



The Batman – Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto – Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die – Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 – Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Be Alive [From King Richard] – Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing] – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Hold My Hand [From Top Gun: Maverick] – Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Keep Rising (The Woman King) [From The Woman King] – Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

Nobody Like U [From Turning Red] – Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

We Don't Talk About Bruno [From Encanto] – Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

Some trivia about these nominations. Lady Gaga's nomination for her Top Gun: Maverick song marks her fourth nomination in the Best Song Written for Visual Media, including two wins for songs from A Star is Born. Michael Giacchino's work on The Batman marks his sixth nomination, including two wins for Up and Ratatouille. No Time to Die's score being nominated while the original song by Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell isn't is because the theme for hte movie was nominated, and won, two years ago.

The 65th Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, February 5, from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, and will be broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET / 5-8:30 p.m. PT+.