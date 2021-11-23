WandaVision’s Agatha All Along Nominated For Grammy

Kathryn Hahn’s “Agatha All Along” will be representing WandaVision at the Grammy’s this year. Marvel Studios has to enjoy that the villain song from their series is getting that kind of recognition. Recently, they acknowledged just how popular the witch was with their audience with a full series centered around her during Disney+ Day. Now, the fun throwback jingle has a chance to bring home Grammy gold for Best Song for Visual Media. It has to be amazing for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who wrote the social media earworm. Hahn actually sings this song herself and Lopez serves as a background singer. Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall, and Gerald White also contribute background vocals. WandaVision might not have been the most seismic of the Disney+ shows. (That title belongs to Loki, without question.) But, fans just really loved their time in Westview with Wanda, Vision, Billy, Tommy, Ralph, and of course, Agatha.

Hahn actually talked to Nylon about the fervor surrounding the viral hit. It feels like social media took the fun song and ran with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

"Agatha All Along" from WandaVision (performed by Kathryn Hahn) is the first TV show song to earn a Best Visual Media #GRAMMYs nomination in 8 years. — chart data (@chartdata) November 23, 2021

“I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn’t know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to need you to sing.’ I was like, ‘Great,’ but I had zero expectations that it was going to be the thing that would pop out,” she began. “I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ It was really like it was [happening on] a different planet — it was like another us or another me, just this other thing that was happening. Someone was like, ‘You topped the Biebs!’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ The whole thing was so very, very surreal.”

The songwriting duo discussed how they achieved such success with “Agatha All Along” in an interview with The New York Times.

“None of us knew this was going to be the song,” Lopez told the publication. “We woke up that morning to find that it was all over the Internet, and it was like, ‘This is awesome.’” In fact, the couple admitted they were “sort of sad” that the show was winding down and they “didn’t know if we’d have any hits come out” from the series.

“It’s got an Addams Family twist with an electric harpsichord,” Anderson-Lopez offered. “It’s super-duper cool and feels like something you’d find in a haunted house.” (In case you missed it, The Addams Family was one of the DVD sets shown in the most recent episode of WandaVision.)

“In a way, ‘Agatha All Along’ was there all along,” Anderson-Lopez noted. “We’ve been spoon-feeding a tritone that’s called the devil’s interval — the [soft voice] duh-duh-duh — throughout the series. And then ultimately, when the big reveal happens with the [thundering voice] DUH! DUH! DUH!, everyone had been hearing it steadily, so it felt like an old friend.”

Do you think Agatha has a chance to bring it home? Let us know in the comments!