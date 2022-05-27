Top Gun: Maverick Crowned Movie of the Summer with Box Office Feat

Remember, boys: no points for second place. After winging past $1.4 billion at the global box office, Top Gun: Maverick touched down as the "movie of the summer" with a 14-week streak. The Paramount Pictures blockbuster, a sequel to the 1986 original Top Gun starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, soared to the twelfth spot on the all-time highest-grossing movies list. Since releasing exclusively in theaters on May 27, Top Gun 2 broke the Memorial Day opening record before overtaking Paramount's own Titanic and Disney/Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War as the sixth-best domestic grosser with a stateside haul of $692 million.

Ticketing retailer Fandango reports Top Gun: Maverick was the top-selling ticket on the last day of May and August — a three-month hot streak that dominated theaters as the biggest release since Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. Over the four-day Memorial Day weekend in late May, the Joseph Kosinski-directed Top Gun sequel scored $160.5m, sinking Disney's 2007 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End to take the opening record.

Our top ticket seller on the last day of May was #TopGunMaverick

Our top ticket seller on the last day of August was #TopGunMaverick

Paramount/Skydance's Top Gun: Maverick, which is now available to watch at home and own on digital, remains the highest-grossing movie of 2022 as of September 1 and is only the second movie of the pandemic-era to gross more than $1 billion (behind only Spider-Man).

"I can't tell you what the future is going to bring," Top Gun franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer told RadioTimes.com when asked about a Top Gun 3. "If you'd asked me in '86, 'Do you think you'll have a sequel out in a few years?' I'd have said maybe. But it took 30-something years to do it!"

Bruckheimer continued, "We had been working for years to try to get the second one made – it took such a long time. And finally Joe [Kosinski] and Tom and [writer-producer Christopher McQuarrie] came together, and we ended up with a movie that we love and our audiences love."

Top Gun: Maverick is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and YouTube. The movie is expected to stream on Paramount+ later this year and is available for pre-order on 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer star.