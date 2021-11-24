Encanto Live Two-Night Event Announced at D23 Expo

A special celebration panel for the Disney hit Encanto took place at D23 Expo tonight with the cast and crew of the musical in attendance. Though many fans were perhaps hoping for details on a sequel to the film or a follow-up series for Disney+, that didn't happen. What was confirmed however is that two-night event titled Encanto An Immersive Live-To-Film Concert Experience will take place on two nights this November at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Fans will be able to access tickets before they go on sale to the general public by heading to Ticket Master at 10 AM PT on Thursday, September 22 and using the code "ENCANTOBOWLD23."

Encanto director Jared Bush previousl stoked the fires of more in the franchise, writing to users on Twitter: "I'm asked a LOT if there'll be more #Encanto – movies, TV, Theater, etc," Bush wrote on Twitter. "I'll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals... and want to again.🙏"

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED 🚨 Our #Encanto family just announced that Encanto An Immersive Live-To-Film Concert Experience is coming to the Hollywood Bowl November 11th & 12th! #ENCANTOATTHEBOWL pic.twitter.com/DKnn1zZD2j — Disney Concerts (@Disneyconcerts) September 11, 2022

At this point it seems like only a matter of time before an Encnato 2 or Disney+ TV series is announced as even Disney CEO Bob Chapek has referred to it as their latest "franchise" at Disney, triggering even more curiosity from fans on the future of the film.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special "gift" when they're young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.