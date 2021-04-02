No Time to Die: Billie Eilish's Bond Theme Nabs Grammy Award Nomination

✖

Today marked the reveal of the 2021 Grammy Award Nominations with singer/songwriter Billie Eilish nabbing four total nominations. Though three of her nods came for her album "Everything I Wanted," one was for her theme to the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die which is nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media. Other nominees in the category include Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, "Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats); Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, "Carried Me With You" (from Onward); Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, "Into the Unknown" (from Frozen 2); and Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, "Stand Up" (from Harriet).

The song joins a few other Bond themes that have been nominated in the same category including Sheryl Crow's theme from Tomorrow Never Dies, Chris Cornell's "You Know My Name" from Casino Royale, and Adele's theme from Skyfall (which actually won the prize in 2014). Other themes have been nominated for Grammys in other categories as well with Paul McCartney's "Live and Let Die" winning the Grammy for Best Arrangement Accompanying Vocalists in 1973, plus The Spy Who Loved Me's “Nobody Does it Better” which was nominated for Song of the Year in 1977.

Considering the frequent delays in the release of No Time to Die (now slated for an April 2021 release date, a full year after its initially planned debut), this will seemingly mark the first time that a Bond theme was nominated for and potentially won a Grammy before the movie could be seen by the public. There's also the possibility of the film's score being nominated for the "Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media" Grammy next year, making it the first Bond film to be nominated for (and potentially win) Grammys two years in a row.

"I think there's always the potential of (another delay)," the film's director Cary Fukunaga previously said speaking with The Wall Street Journal. "I look at it unemotionally right now... There are so many bigger things happening. I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members...The film will come out when it's right and it will perform in the context of this new world, in which no one really can define what success or failure means."

The upcoming film will mark Daniel Craig's final time as the Ian Fleming's spy, his returning cast mates include Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes, with newcomers Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, and Oscar-winner Rami Malek rounding out the cast.

No Time to Die is currently set to open on April 2, 2021.