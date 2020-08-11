The Batman: Coronavirus Delays Haven't Caused Any Changes to the Movie

✖

Like just about every movie coming out over the next couple of years, The Batman has faced it's share of delays in the wake of the coronvirus pandemic. The London production was shut down a few weeks after beginning, the release date has been pushed to next fall, and it looks like filming could be moved from location to a studio. With all of these changes and speed bumps, especially when it comes to the actual filming of the project, it would be understandable if some changes were made in order to finish up on time. However, that's not the case with Matt Reeves' highly-anticipated project.

ComicBook.com recently caught up with The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin about his new Netflix movie, Project Power, and asked about the status of Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight debut. He couldn't say much, obviously, but Tomlin did confirm that the only thing the pandemic has changed about The Batman is its timeline. Potential studio shifts haven't changed a thing in regards to the film's actual content.

"No. I mean, the movie is the movie, and I think that right now the plan is to just execute that vision," Tomlin told us. "They were quite a ways into shooting as it was. And so it really is just how do you finish safely? How do you make sure that everybody can show up for work and then go home and all be okay?"

As of now, The Batman is still on track to hit theaters on October 1, 2021. More details about the project will likely be revealed at the end of the month during the DC Fandome event.

As for Tomlin, the young writer was largely unknown before it was announced that he was working alongside Reeves on The Batman.

"When the Batman news came out back in October, I didn't know that that news was going to come out," explained Tomlin. "And so the Internet, I had 1000s of people on Twitter basically shrieking, 'Who are you?' It was a wild weekend."

"It has forever changed my relationship to the Internet, I'll tell you that much," he added.

