The Bear: Co-Showrunner Addresses Fan Hope for Carmy, Sydney Relationship

Hulu and FX recently released the highly anticipated second season of their hit series, The Bear, and it did some pretty bonkers numbers on the streaming service. Reviews for The Bear Season 2 have been pretty decent, and it's safe to say it was another hit. The Bear Season 2 opened to record-breaking numbers for Hulu, with a third season more than likely in the cards. During the new season of The Bear, we see the return of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and the gang preparing to open a new restaurant named after the series. With a series like this, there are always fan theories and fans hoping that certain characters hook up, and it seems that The Bear co-Showrunners were surprised at fans shipping Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). So much so that they even considered having the two characters hook up.

The Bear Showrunner Reveals Carmy and Sydney Could Have Hooked Up

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-Showrunner Joanna Calo discussed whether or not fans "shipping" Carmy and Sydney surprised him, and as it turns out, it did. Calo also revealed that she tried to pitch the idea, but the other showrunner on The Bear, Christopher Storer, vetoed it.

"It really surprised me," Calo revealed to the trade. "And I will say, at one point, very early on, I was like, 'Maybe they do hook up.' And Chris was like, 'No!' (Laughs.) And he was totally right, but I think what I was getting at was that these relationships are complicated. I've heard people use the term 'work wife' ­— there are relationships in our lives that have all different meanings, and we sometimes really rush to characterize everything very cleanly and there's something beautiful about acknowledging how messy our lives really are and just how enmeshed so many of our relationships are."

What The Bear Season 2 About?

FX describes the second season of the hit series as follows, "Season two of FX's The Bear, the critically acclaimed original series, follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

The Bear features Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

All episodes of The Bear are exclusively streaming on Hulu!

