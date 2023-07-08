The Bear Season 3: Jeremy Allen White Reveals Marvel Star He Wants to Join Cast

FX and Hulu recently released the highly anticipated second season of their hit series The Bear, and people have been loving the series' return. The Bear Season 2 brings us back into the hectic kitchen lifestyle of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), and he's opening a brand new restaurant named after the series. Hulu received a record-breaking numbers for the second season of the series, and it easily became one of the best streaming releases of all time for the streaming service. Since Hulu has already released all episodes of The Bear Season 2, all eyes have moved towards what will happen in the third season of the series. In a new interview with TheWrap, White has revealed that he wants another Marvel Studios actor to join the third season of the show, and that actor just so happens to be Sam Rockwell.

"Oh, man. Oh, man, it's so hard," The Bear star revealed to the trade about Rockwell. "You know who I love, and I've always loved so much, is Sam Rockwell, and I feel like he would fit somehow into the world. Like a buddy of Ebon [Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie], or something. You know, I feel like he would really, I don't know. I feel like there's room for him in the in The Bear universe."

What is The Bear Season 2 About?

FX describes the second season of the hit series as follows, "Season two of FX's The Bear, the critically acclaimed original series, follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

All episodes of The Bear are now streaming on Hulu!

