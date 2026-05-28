The Best Movie of 2025 Officially Becomes a U.S. Streaming Hit

A convincing argument can be made that 2025 was a strong year for film. Across a variety of genres, many great movies were released. One only has to look at the Best Picture lineup for proof. Everything from an old-school summer blockbuster (F1) to a critically acclaimed horror film (Sinners) to a darkly comic sci-fi (Bugonia) and international works (Sentimental Value) were represented. As amazing as that slate is, there was one title that rose above the rest to become the best film of the year. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominated awards season, taking home Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars. Now, it’s become a major streaming hit.

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According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of movies and TV shows on various streaming services, One Battle After Another is the No. 5 film on Prime Video in the United States. This comes after the film was at the top of the charts on HBO Max earlier in the year (shortly following its big Oscar wins).

One Battle After Another Was Deserving of Its Oscar Wins

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

There’s a long history of the Oscars making controversial decisions when it comes to awarding Best Picture, but most are in agreement that One Battle After Another was a very deserving winner. From the moment it premiered, it was earning widespread praise from critics, filmmakers, and cinephiles, highlighting how much it resonated with the public. Anderson has long been cemented as one of his generation’s finest directors, but even his biggest fans felt One Battle After Another represented a step up for him — in both storytelling and craftsmanship. One Battle After Another finds Anderson at the top of his game, deftly juggling tones and staging impressive sequences in a way only he can.

Drawing inspiration from the Thomas Pynchon novel Vineland, One Battle After Another is notable for being a timely and important piece of filmmaking. The film’s narrative works on numerous levels. People can just enjoy it as a high-stakes thriller about a bumbling ex-revolutionary embarking on a mission to rescue his daughter, but the themes One Battle After Another explores tap into the world today, offering some thought-provoking social commentary that complements the set pieces. It’s a powerful story about generations, with the old guard reflecting on what they’ve done, hoping the younger people can follow in their footsteps and make the world a better place by doing what’s right.

Anderson’s storytelling prowess and mastery behind the camera is unrivaled, but One Battle After Another wouldn’t have been nearly as successful without its top-tier cast. Leonardo DiCaprio carves out yet another career highlight with his performance as Bob Ferguson. The character is the ideal utilization of DiCaprio’s skill set, blending his comedic and dramatic chops. Bob’s dynamic with Chase Infiniti’s Willa (the real heart of the movie) gives One Battle After Another its emotional core, getting viewers invested in a touching father/daughter tale. Infiniti, who made her feature film debut here, more than held her own in scenes with DiCaprio and Sean Penn, who won an Oscar for his chilling performance as Steven Lockjaw. And Benicio del Toro arguably stole the show as Sensei Sergio, providing both humorous and poignant moments.

With all of its strong points, it’s easy to see why One Battle After Another has been a huge hit on multiple streaming services in just a handful of months. Those who didn’t get a chance to see it in theaters now have easy access to a critically acclaimed film and want to see what all the buzz is about, and those who have loved One Battle After Another since its debut can enjoy a rewatch or two. It’s become common for films with mixed reviews to find success on streaming, but One Battle After Another shows that nothing can beat strong word of mouth.

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