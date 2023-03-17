The Big Lebowski Returning to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Earlier this month, fans celebrated The Big Lebowski's 25th anniversary, but love for the Dude isn't stopping there. The Coen Brothers classic will be heading back to theaters next month in honor of its anniversary. The Fathom Events screenings are set to take place on April 16 at 4 PM and 7 PM in various theaters as well as on April 20th at 7 PM. According to Deadline, the screenings will also feature an exclusive commentary from film historian and critic, Leonard Maltin, who "will provide insights into the films, sharing his one-of-a-kind expertise with fans."

You can read a description of The Big Lebowski here: "Jeff Bridges plays Jeff Lebowski who insists on being called 'the Dude,' a laid-back, easygoing burnout who happens to have the same name as a millionaire whose wife owes a lot of dangerous people a whole bunch of money -- resulting in the Dude having his rug soiled, sending him spiraling into the Los Angeles underworld." In addition to Bridges, the iconic film also stars John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Peter Stormare, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Flea, David Thewlis, John Turturro, Ben Gazzara, Tara Reid, and Sam Elliot.

Why Did the Coen Brothers Stop Directing Together?

In 2019, Ethan Coen stepped back from filmmaking and directing alongside his brother, Joel Coen. At the time, he explained that he was taking a break so that he could pursue other interests. However, he returned last year with his first documentary, Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind. While speaking with the AP (via The Wrap), Coen up about why he quit making movies with his brother, explaining that filmmaking had become more of a job than a passion.

"You start out when you're a kid and you want to make a movie," Coen explained. "Everything's enthusiasm and gung-ho, let's go make a movie. And the first movie is just loads of fun. And then the second movie is loads of fun, almost as much as the first. And after 30 years, not that it's no fun, but it's more of a job than it had been."

Coen clarified that "it was the production experience" that had stopped being fun, noting "It was the experience of making a movie. More of a grind and less fun."

Will you be seeing The Big Lebowski in theaters next month? Tell us in the comments!