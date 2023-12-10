The Boy and the Heron Wins Opening Weekend at the Box Office

In another slow box office weekend, GKIDS' release of The Boy and the Heron, the latest supposedly last Studio Ghibli movie from Hayao Miyazaki, will take the top spot on the chart. The Boy and the Heron will become GKIDS' biggest opening of all time, $12.8 million in its first three days, including $5.56 million on day one (plus preview screenings). The Boy and the Heron, inspired by the 1937 Japanese novel How Do You Live? by Genzaburo Yoshino, has seen critical acclaim and benefited from the hype of being Miyazaki's first film in a decade and the legendary director's supposed swan song.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in second place with $9.4 million, bringing its domestic box office total to $135.6 million. The Hunger Games prequel continues its stellar box office performance backed by a positive critical reception. ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak awarded the film 4.5 out of 5 possible stars in their review.

Toho's Godzilla: Minus One, which has also been a hit with critics, is in third place, earning $6.4 million in its second weekend. Trolls Bands Together lands in fourth with $6 million for the weekend.

The concert movie Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, which topped the box office last weekend, will face a 76% drop, landing in fifth place with $5.3 million. The film shows footage from Beyoncé's latest tour and includes insight from Beyoncé into the creative process of staging and executing the show. Its the latest in a string of concert films this year, including Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which has been a major box office presence for weeks, and the re-release of the Talking Heads movie Stop Making Sense.