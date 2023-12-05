Godzilla Minus One Extends Theatrical Run Amid Box Office Success

If there is one thing movie fans love, it is Godzilla. For decades now, the massive monster has had quite the fandom, and it is only growing. From film to television, you can find Godzilla just about anywhere these days, and now Godzilla Minus One is extending its U.S. run after slaying box office predictions.

For those that don't know, Godzilla Minus One is now in theaters, and the Toho Co. film is nothing short of masterful. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One has reignited interest in Japan's take on the kaiju. That is why the film headed to theaters last week, and its limited run has been extended in some locations to December 14th.

As you can imagine, the team at Toho Company wants to maximize its investment in the United States. When the movie first debuted in Japan, Godzilla Minus One was met with favorable reviews from critics and fans alike. Of course, this means diehard fans in America were eager to see the film. It seems word of mouth managed to put Godzilla Minus One on the map for even casual fans, and this led the movie to gross more than $11 million USD during its U.S. opening weekend.

To put that number in perspective, the U.S. opening of Godzilla Minus One is now the top-grossing opening of any Japanese live-action film domestically. It also dwarfs the box office pull of the previous Toho Godzilla film. Back in 2016, Shin Godzilla earned rave reviews but failed to thrive in the United States. But this time around, Godzilla Minus One beat the odds to become a U.S. hit. When you consider the movie's budget, this U.S. box office haul becomes all the more impressive. Godzilla Minus One had a budget of $15 million and has already grossed double that worldwide. So if we are lucky, this isn't the last we will have seen of Yamasaki's Godzilla.

Have you seen Godzilla Minus One yet? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!