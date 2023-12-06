Godzilla Minus One Makes Box Office History With Top Spot

Godzilla Minus One is about to become film's underdog of the year. Not long ago, the big monster movie made its debut in Japan, and now Godzilla Minus One has made its launch in America. The provocative blockbuster has since become a bonafide hit with fans in the United States, and its latest box office milestone just made history.

And how might that have happened? Well, it is all thanks to Godzilla Minus One topping the box office. On Monday, the daily box office totals puts the film in first place which marks a historic rank for Toho's Godzilla franchise.

On Monday, December 4th, the daily domestic box office ranked Godzilla Minus One in first place with a gross of $1.23 million USD. The Hunger Games took second place with its prequel while Animal sat in third place. The top five picks rounded up with Napoleon and The Shift respectively.

As you can imagine, this box office accolade has put Godzilla Minus One in a nice spot. By taking the top spot at the domestic box office, the kaiju flick broke a 19-year-old record. After all, it has been nearly two decades since a non-English live-action film managed to crown the U.S. box office. It seems word of mouth has put Godzilla Minus One in the spotlight, and movie goers are turning up to see how Toho's new movie fares.

After all, Godzilla Minus One is the first Toho movie to tackle the beast since Shin Godzilla dropped in 2016. Directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki, this latest blockbuster is being hailed as one of the best to ever tackle Godzilla. With certified fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, the hype for Godzilla Minus One is nothing but complimentary. So if you have not seen the Godzilla movie, you can find it in theaters right now. The film's limited theatrical window has been extended in some markets, so you can go nab tickets ASAP!

