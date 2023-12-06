How Does Godzilla Minus One End?

It is a good time to be a fan of Godzilla. Not long ago, Hollywood put the MonsterVerse on blast with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and the franchise is already prepping its next movie for a 2024 launch. The King of the Monsters is busy, but right now, all eyes are on Godzilla Minus One. The Toho-led kaiju flick is being hailed as one of the best films of 2023, and its ending secures a bright future for Godzilla.

So be warned! There are major spoilers below for Godzilla Minus One. Read on with caution!

For those who have seen Godzilla Minus One, you will know director Takashi Yamazaki put together one of the titan's best films to date. The movie is set against the fallout of World War II, and it explores some delicious life-or-death themes. As the movie showcases how dangerous Godzilla is, we watch as everyday men band together to save their homeland despite being forsaken by their government and the world at large. And though the men are triumphant, the threat of Godzilla is far from done.

After all, Godzilla Minus One ends on an ominous note. The titan was defeated by Shikishima after the disgraced kamikaze pilot managed to fly a craft filled with explosives into its mouth. The bomb set off a chain reaction with Godzilla's atomic breath that essentially disintegrated the monster. However, a big chunk of the kaiju was able to float to the bottom of the ocean. In its final moments, Godzilla Minus One shows that flesh regrowing ever so slowly, so it seems a stubborn piece of Godzilla is alive.

Given the kaiju's regeneration process, we know Godzilla will be reborn from this hunk of flesh, but it will take some time. The titan will need to regrow his body and absorb enough radiation to fuel himself. It will likely take some decades for Godzilla to power up to his previous self, but as we know, atomic energy is why makes Godzilla such a treat. After the atom bombs were dropped on Japan in World War II, the atomic age was ushered forward, so we're sure enough test bombs are being detonated to satisfy Godzilla's fledgling appetite.

What do you think about Godzilla Minus One? Where do you rank the titan's latest feature?