The Boys Creator Reveals First Set Photo From Final Season

Filming of The Boys season 5 is officially underway, and series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke has shared a first look. Kripke took to X/Twitter on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scenes snapshot from the set of The Boys season 5. He shared a photo of himself with Chace Crawford, who plays The Deep, Antony Starr, who portrays Homelander, and Nathan Mitchell, who plays Black Noir II. “They saved me. They saved me in every way a man can be saved,” Kripke wrote in the caption. “Feast your eyes on the first #Season5 #BTS pic!” The popular Prime Video superhero series will debut its final season in 2026.

Last week, Kripke confirmed on his Instagram page that The Boys season 5 had started filming, revealing that season 5, episode 1 is titled, “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite.” In the way of casting news for The Boys season 5, it was recently revealed that Stranger Things actor Mason Dye will play Bombsight. The character was teased in season 4 and is known for being one of the universe’s oldest supes. Additionally, Snowpiercer and Hamilton star Daveed Diggs is set to join The Boys season 5 in an undisclosed role. Jessie T. Usher also confirmed that he will return as A-Train despite speculation about his character’s exit from the series following season 4.

The beginning of production on The Boys season 5 is an exciting update for the show’s final run. Although most plot details have been kept under wraps, The Boys season 5 is poised to wrap up the virulent feud between Butcher and Homelander, while keeping the door open for more material down the road. After The Boys concludes on Prime Video, fans will not have to wait too long for more stories from the show’s universe, as Gen V will premiere its second season in 2025. Elsewhere. Kripke has shared that more spinoffs are in the works, such as The Boys: Mexico and Vought Rising, which are both currently in the development phase. The latter spinoff will see Aya Cash return as Stormfront and star opposite Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy.

A satirical narrative based on the comics of the same name, The Boys premiered in 2019. Most recently, season 4 aired in June and July of this year. Fans of the series are excited to see the returns of Starr’s Homelander, Crawford’s, the Deep, Mitchell’s Black Noir, as well as other characters such as Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid’s Hughie Campbell, Erin Moriarty’s Starlight, Laz Alonso’s Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capone’s Frenchie, Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train, and Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko.

The Boys Season 5 is set to premiere on Prime Video in 2026.