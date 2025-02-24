The Boys Star Karl Urban Shares First Season 5 Set Photo

Karl Urban has shared a new set photo of The Boys Season 5, celebrating his return as Billy Butcher for the series. The actor posted a selfie on Instagram showing him inside what appears to be a vintage car, sporting Butcher’s signature facial hair and intense stare. “Oi …I’m on me way,” Urban captioned the photo, employing his character’s distinctive catchphrase. The behind-the-scenes look comes as production continues on the final season of The Boys, which began filming in November 2024. The series will conclude with Season 5, a decision showrunner Eric Kripke has said was always part of his vision for the show. This planned ending stands in contrast to many series that face unexpected cancellations or rushed conclusions, giving the creative team the opportunity to craft a deliberate finale for the hit superhero drama.

Following Season 4’s shocking finale that saw Homelander (Antony Starr) effectively take control of America, Urban’s Butcher faces his most desperate challenge yet. With only months left to live due to his Temp V exposure and having lost both Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) and his leadership of The Boys, Butcher’s story moves toward its conclusion. The character spent much of Season 4 haunted by visions of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Joe Kessler, a manifestation of his guilt and deteriorating mental state that seems likely to continue into the final season.

Season 5’s production has drawn significant attention with several notable casting additions. Hamilton star Daveed Diggs joined the cast in an undisclosed role in September, while Stranger Things alum Mason Dye takes on the role of Bombsight, one of the oldest supes in the show’s universe. Furthermore, Jensen Ackles will return as a series regular in the role of Soldier Boy following his brief appearance in Season 4’s post-credits scene, with his return carrying major implications given his biological connection to Homelander and his complex history with Butcher’s team. Additionally, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki confirmed his participation in the final season, though details about his role remain under wraps.

The Boys’ Final Season Is Not the End of the Saga

Image courtesy of Prime Video

While the main series concludes, The Boys universe continues to expand through multiple new projects. The college-set spinoff Gen V enters its second season following its successful debut, and two new series are in development. The Boys: Mexico will explore new territory under the creative guidance of Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, while Vought Rising will serve as a prequel series featuring Ackles’ Soldier Boy and Aya Cash’s Stormfront in a 1950s setting. Kripke told fans at San Diego Comic-Con to expect a “super big, apocalyptic” conclusion, acknowledging the pressure of crafting a satisfying ending while expressing his determination to “stick the landing.”

The pressure to deliver a satisfying conclusion intensifies as the series has consistently raised its storytelling ambitions with each season. Kripke’s commitment to a predetermined endpoint suggests confidence in the creative direction, even as the show tackles increasingly complex themes of authoritarianism, celebrity culture, and corporate power.

The Boys Season 5 looks to deliver an explosive conclusion when it premieres on Prime Video in 2026.

