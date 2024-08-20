The Boys: Erin Moriarty Reveals Which Supe Starlight Should Kill in Final Season (Exclusive)

If there’s something that The Boys fans should have picked up on in season 4 it’s that no one is safe, especially as major characters like Victoria Neuman and were killed off. With season 5 of The Boys approaching though, and the clock ticking for certain supes, people are wondering who will survive and what will be left of them. Speaking with ComicBook in an interview for the movie Catching Dust, we asked The Boys star Erin Moriarty the big question, which member of The Seven should Starlight get the honor of killing in the final episodes? Moriarty’s initial response was a simple one, “You know, which one, come on,” but the actress took it deeper:

“Listen, I personally, I think that as of this past season, all bets are off. I think that we had certain predictions. I think she should kill Homeander. I don’t think that want or desire will or can be met. Who knows? But she’s got to at least get The Deep, let me kill the fish guy at least, bare minimum for God’s sake…But it needs to be under circumstances where she’s provoked at first because that’s her. She can’t just go and kill someone. They need to attack her and it’s self defense because she’s Annie, but she’s got to get someone and I feel like people weren’t rooting for that as much until this past season. But that concept of a cathartic karma. I think we really need it. So all of the above, all of them.”

One character that Moriarty noted as perhaps being safe from her wrath is the new Black Noir, who is a supe that didn’t ask for any of this and is in fact a replacement by Vought. Moriarty went on to note that there’s a team-up that she would like to see in The Boys season 5, adding: “I want Ashley and whoever she becomes and I had to team up to take them all down. How about that?”

Moriarty can next be seen in Catching Dust, premiering in select theaters and available on Apple TV, Prime Video, and more on August 23rd. The Boys season 5 is currently without a release date, but all four seasons are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

