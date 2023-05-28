The Brave and the Bold Fan Art Shows Jensen Ackles as Batman

James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun placing all of their focus on their work at DC Studios after Gunn finally wrapped up his duties with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn will move in to helm Superman: Legacy for DC Studios, and they have already put their feelers out for actors to join the reboot. With a new Superman being cast already, fans have set their eyes on the DCU's Batman. One fan seems to think that Jensen Ackles (The Boys, Supernatural) would be a great fit as Batman and even designed some fan art to show off how he could look in the role. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Horrific.Heroics created a new concept that shows how Ackles could look as the Dark Knight. In the new fan art, Ackles gets a black cowl with long ears as well as a torso that resembles the comics as well as the Arkham games. While we don't know who could wind up as the next Batman in The Brave and the Bold, it sure is fun to imagine Ackles in the role.

You can check out the fan art below.

James Gunn Clarifies Batman and Superman's DCU Ages

With Gunn directing Superman: Legacy and recasting the role, fans were wondering which actor could fill the previous Superman's shoes. The idea was to have a younger actor than Henry Cavill in the role and fans assumed they meant an actor in his twenties, which led to a bunch of ridiculous fan castings. Fans also thought that would mean that Batman would be a few years older than that. Gunn was responding to fans on Twitter in which he clarified how old his Superman and Batman will be.

"Yeah but people are speculating about both ages," Gunn responded on Twitter. "All I ever said was Superman was younger than in his forties and Batman MIGHT be a couple years older than Superman."

Avengers Directors Comment on Directing Batman Movie

While speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about their upcoming Prime Video series Citadel, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the possibility of working in Gunn and Safran's DCU, and expressed a desire to helm something tied to Batman. The Caped Crusader already has a film in these first ten titles, The Brave and the Bold, but a director for it has not yet been announced.

"We don't get asked a lot about DC characters," Anthony began.

"Obviously James over there running it, it would be a no-brainer," Joe continued. "We love him to death. We love the direction he's going to take that world in. You know he's gonna be inventive with it. And favorite DC characters? I mean, man. There are so many good ones. I always answer based on the comics I collected as a kid, and the two comics I collected the most were Spider-Man — actually, the three — were Spider-Man. X-Men and Batman. But there have been a lot of iterations of Batman, so I feel like that's an obvious answer."

What do you think about the fan art? Could you see Jensen Ackles as Batman? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!