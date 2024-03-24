The Breakfast Club Took Place 40 Years Ago Today
Fans of John Hughes' The Breakfast Club are celebrating a special anniversary.
The Breakfast Club's official 40th anniversary isn't until next year, but fans of the iconic teen movie are still celebrating the film today. While the movie was released in 1985, it took place on March 24th, 1984. In honor of this milestone, many people have taken to social media to celebrate what's considered one of the best movies of all time.
The Breakfast Club starred Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy as the main group of teens alongside Paul Gleason as their tyrannical Vice Principal. The film was directed by John Hughes, a name synonymous with teen movies. Throughout the 1980s, Hughes wrote and directed Sixteen Candles, Weird Science, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and more. He also penned the scripts for Pretty in Pink, Some Kind of Wonderful, and more. The legendary director passed away in 2009 with eight directing credits and over 50 writing credits to his name.
"At the time I came along, Hollywood's idea of teen movies meant there had to be a lot of nudity, usually involving boys in pursuit of sex, and pretty gross overall," Hughes once reflected. "Either that or a horror movie. And the last thing Hollywood wanted in their teen movies was teenagers! ... I think it's wrong not to allow someone the right to have a problem because of their age. People say, 'Well, they're young. They have their whole lives ahead of them. What do they have to complain about?' People forget that when you're 16, you're probably more serious than you'll ever be again. You think seriously about the big questions. Kids are smart enough to know that most teenage movies are just exploiting them. They'll respond to a film about teenagers as people. [My] movies are about the beauty of just growing up."
You can read some reactions to today's The Breakfast Club anniversary below...
A Very Important Day
prevnext
today the members of The Breakfast Club gathered in detention pic.twitter.com/qwDXG1ufH7— popculture (@notgwendalupe) March 24, 2024
Never Forget
prevnext
Happy Breakfast Club Day! It was on this day (March 24) in 1984 at Shermer High School where a brain, an athlete, a basket case, princess and a criminal gathered in the library to serve detention. pic.twitter.com/BRGEGMQBhe— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 24, 2024
Iconic Cast
prevnext
Mar 24, 1984: 40 years ago, in the film The Breakfast Club, this was the date that 5 students spent their Saturday in detention together. #80s pic.twitter.com/AwUbdnwIpf— Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) March 24, 2024
Feeling Old Yet?
prevnext
Okay so The Breakfast Club was set 40 years ago today.
Brb, just getting a Zimmer frame. pic.twitter.com/gge0PTR43L— Tara: Gravel Voiced Shithouse 🍉🏳️🌈🇮🇸🇮🇪 (@TheBluestStar) March 24, 2024
A Double Holiday
prevnext
40 years ago today, five students at Shermer High School reported at 7:00 a.m. for an all-day detention!
A brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal.
And now, we're gonna celebrate Palm Sunday by showing the kids The Breakfast Club 😂 pic.twitter.com/5VATetj8M4— Naima Cochrane (@naima) March 24, 2024
The Most Quotable Movie
prevnext
“You see us as you want to see us, in the simplest terms with the most convenient definitions. But what we found out is that each one of us is a brain and an athlete and a basket case, a princess and a criminal. Does that answer your question? Sincerely yours, The Breakfast Club” pic.twitter.com/m4tO2cqrji— Candice Vinson, PhD (@DrCandiceVinson) March 24, 2024
Her
prevnext
The Breakfast Club (1985) pic.twitter.com/BUphewiJIO— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) March 23, 2024
Good Advice
prevnext
40 years ago, 'The Breakfast Club' met up in detention. Pay homage or eat our shorts. pic.twitter.com/Mx1uQCoWgl— HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) March 24, 2024
Do You Remember 3/24/84?
prevnext
Soooooo, 40 years the breakfast club was in detention. Where were you? pic.twitter.com/sKlWTpxZYe— NamasteSass (@namatesash) March 24, 2024
That Soundtrack, Though
prevnext
Happy 40th anniversary to the breakfast club that got stuck in detention. Hope you kids are well. We have, in fact, not forgotten about you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dyt0mcYbkl— JEN 🚒 loves you to the core 🔥 (@jenofithilien) March 24, 2024
In Conclusion...
I should watch The Breakfast Club today….— chels (@chelssMichellee) March 24, 2024
The Breakfast Club is now streaming on Max.prev