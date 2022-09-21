Feud Season 2 Adds Molly Ringwald to "Capote's Women" Episodes for FX

Molly Ringwald has joined the cast of the second installment of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series Feud, Feud: Capote's Women, according to Deadline. Ringwald will also star in Murphy's Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Shari Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's stepmother, with that series debuting on Wednesday, September 21st.

Ringwald is the latest to be cast in Capote's Women. It was previously announced that Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane, and Chloe Sevigny have all signed on for the series while Demi Moore is reportedly in talks for a role as well. Ringwald will play Joanne Carson, the second wife of Johnny Carson and good friend of author Truman Capote.

Capote's Women is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer's book of the same name. Set in the 1970s and ending with Capote's death in 1984, the story follows the author (Hollander) as he betrays many of his female friends with the publication of his short story "La Côte Basque 1965" in Esquire in 1975 which served as a tell-all about the elite of New York society.

The first season of Feud followed the relationship between Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) while making the 1962 film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"

As for the other Murphy project Ringwald appears in, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, that series debuts Wednesday on Netflix: "Emmy winner Niecy Nash turns in a powerful performance as Glenda Cleveland, a vigilant neighbor fighting for justice in DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims."

"The series exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade. Also starring Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, Penelope Ann Miller and Dyllón Burnside."