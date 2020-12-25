Wonder Woman 1984: Pedro Pascal Shares a Look at the Cast as The Breakfast Club

✖

DC fans will finally get to watch Wonder Woman 1984 this month when it hits theatres and HBO Max on Christmas Day. The movie's cast and crew are getting us hyped for the debut by sharing fun content and teasing the DC FanDome virtual premiere event, which is happening on December 15th. One of the film's stars, Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), is pretty active on social media and often shares cool content. The actor's latest post could be called "Wonder Woman 1985" as it shows the cast as The Breakfast Club.

"5 strangers (not really), with nothing in common (also nope), except each other (yeah, that). #WonderWoman1984 #WW84," Pascal wrote. In addition to Pascal, the image features Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Kristen Wiig (Cheetah), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), and director Patty Jenkins. You can take a glimpse of the post below, which also features clips from the trailers:

Recently, Pascal spoke to SiriusXM Town Hall and revealed if his character was based on Donald Trump.

"What's fascinating is that there are so many ... I'll be totally honest with you, when I first started talking to [director] Patty [Jenkins] about it, I was like, 'We're doing Gordon Gekko, right? Like, this is Gordon Gekko,’" Pascal shared "And she's like, ‘It's not one, it's not any one thing,’ especially that polished. Like, we're not going to lean into that. You know what I mean? It's essentially for everyone, for every character, for Diana in 1984 and how much lonelier she is and everything that Gal [Gadot] has just described and, and the evolution of what becomes Cheetah and where Max Lord's intentions are born from, it's all so much more vulnerable than you would expect."

He continued, "And so, really, that was the thing that we really focused on. And then, of course, stylistically when Lindy Hemming, genius in costume design, we referenced a bunch of characters that are familiar to us, but I didn't use any of that to build this particular character. It was really what was on the page. And then just where Patty would guide me and insist."

Wonder Woman 1984's virtual FanDome event will take place on December 15th at 12 PM PST. The film will be released in select theaters in the United States on Christmas Day, as well as on HBO Max.