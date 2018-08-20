‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Actor Pedro Pascal Explains ‘Breakfast Club’ Photo

Actor Pedro Pascal took to Twitter to elaborate on the since-deleted Wonder Woman 1984 cast photo that pays homage to John Hughes’ seminal 1985 coming-of-age comedy drama The Breakfast Club.

Pascal responded to a tweet showing the young Spider-Man: Homecoming cast posed in their own recreation of the iconic group image, with the user writing they are “sick of #WW84 already” and calling the upcoming DC Films blockbuster “old news.”

The breakfast club takes place in Illinois 1984, so I made everyone pose. Then I used insta filter, posted and deleted, to save to my phone, thinking no one wd catch it. Not meant to make you “sick.” Just supposed to be hanging in my house. — Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) August 18, 2018

The Breakfast Club “takes place in Illinois in 1984,” the same year as the mid-’80s-set Wonder Woman sequel, “so I made everyone pose,” Pascal wrote. “Then I used [Instagram] filter, posted and deleted, to save to my phone, thinking no one [would] catch it. Not meant to make you ‘sick.’ Just supposed to be hanging in my house.”

Pascal posed in the photo alongside Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minevera, a.k.a. villain Cheetah), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor) and returning director Patty Jenkins. Pascal’s role has yet to be revealed, but a first-look photo showed his character to be well-dressed and affluent-looking.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Jenkins told Entertainment Tonight her Wonder Woman follow-up will be “a totally different movie” from its predecessor and will feature “a grand and now full-blown Wonder Woman” in the midst of the Cold War.

“The greatest thing about making [the first movie] was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Warner Bros. next releases Aquaman, out December 21, followed by Shazam!, out April 5, 2019. Wonder Woman 1984 opens November 1, 2019.