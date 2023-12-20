Original Beverly Hills Cop Lands on Netflix Top 10 Shortly After Axel F Trailer Debut

Axel Foley is returning to action in 2024 as Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his iconic action comedy role in a brand new film for Netflix. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is hitting Netflix next summer, and the streamer has already released a teaser trailer to showcase Murphy's return and get fans excited about the release. That plan is working so far, as Netflix subscribers are already showing a renewed interest in the original Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

The first Beverly Hills Cop movie is on Netflix and, following the recent debut of the Axel F teaser, has found its way onto Netflix's daily rotating movie charts.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features the first Beverly Hills Cop in the 10th overall position, putting it on a list with recent original hits like Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Leave the World Behind.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!