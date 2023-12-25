First Doctor Who 2024 Trailer Released

This year's Doctor Who holiday special is now in the books, showcasing a festive new adventure for the long-running BBC series. For those who are now on board with the adventures of The Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), you can rest assured that there's a lot more on the way. Shortly after the 2023 holiday special debuted, BBC and Disney+ released an epic new trailer for Doctor Who's fourteenth season, which will premiere on both platforms in the spring of 2024.

The new Doctor Who trailer, which you can check out below, seems to capture the energy of the new batch of episodes.

Who Is the New Doctor Who?

Gatwa, whose work includes Sex Education and Barbie, was announced to be portraying The Doctor in May of 2022. While his long-term future on the series is not currently clear, the actor has expressed his excitement towards stepping into the iconic role.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa explained at the time. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Who Is the New Doctor Who Companion?

As Gibson revealed in a recent interview with Total Film, Ruby and Fifteen's dynamic will bring something slightly unprecedented to the long-running franchise.

"She is very cool," Gibson explained with a laugh. "I've said this before, but I think her dynamic with the Doctor is very much like two girls at school gossiping. They're very cliquey. I think the Doctor's not had that sort of dynamic before. It's really beautiful to see come alive when you do watch it."

As mentioned above, Doctor Who's fourteenth season will premiere on both the BBC and Disneyy+ in the spring of 2024. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

