Shazam! Director David F. Sandberg to Direct The Culling

Between his work on Shazam!, Lights Out, and Annabelle: Creation, David F. Sandberg has cemented himself as one of the most buzzworthy directors working today. And according to a new report, Sandberg has found a pretty terrifying new project. The director is reportedly set to direct The Culling, a horror project based on a spec script from Stephen Herman. The film will follow a troubled priest who confines himself to a remote cabin in the middle of the woods where he attempts to make a last stand against the demon that terrorized his family when he was a child.

Sandberg and his wife, Lotta Losten, will produce through their Magnata production banner, alongside Good Fear Content's Chris Bender and Jack Weiner. Scott Stoops will executive produce, with Lionsgate's Aaron Janus and Aaron Edmonds overseeing the project.

Herman is an up-and-coming screenwriter who created the indie production company Broken Box. He reportedly cites Rod Serling and The Twilight Zone as inspiration.

This is just the latest project that Sandberg has on his plate, including executive producing an adaptation of Fear Agent for Amazon, and potentially directing a film adaptation of The Unsound for Netflix. And of course, Sandberg is also on track to direct Shazam! 2, the time table of which has been thrown off a little due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were going to start shooting this year," Sandberg told ComicBook.com back in April. "But, I mean, who knows how long this will go on? I mean, it feels like every movie gets delayed now, so we'll see what happens with Shazam!. But so far, I've been working on the script. We can still do that, so that's being done and then, yeah, we'll just see in a couple of months how it looks, you know?"

h/t: Deadline

