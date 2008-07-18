The Dark Knight: Christopher Nolan’s Batman Sequel Celebrates Anniversary
Fans celebrate the 13th anniversary of The Dark Knight, which opened on this day in 2008. Director Christopher Nolan's sequel to his 2005 reboot Batman Begins, starring Christian Bale as the costumed crime-fighter, The Dark Knight pits the triumvirate of Batman and allies Lt. Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) against a new breed of costumed criminal: the Joker (Heath Ledger). When the clown plunges Gotham City into chaos months after a frightful attack by the Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy), the Joker's plans threaten the future Bruce Wayne hopes to have with childhood love Rachel (Maggie Gyllenhaal) in a Gotham that no longer needs a Batman.
Released on July 18, 2008, The Dark Knight was the highest-grossing film of the year with a worldwide total of $1.005 billion. The Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures production was the fourth film in history to reach the milestone — behind Titanic, Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest — hitting the mark just days before the 2009 Oscars. It's there that Ledger, who died in January 2008, was posthumously awarded the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his instantly-iconic role as the Joker.
"We hadn't planned on doing a sequel [to Batman Begins]," Nolan said at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival when reflecting on The Dark Knight a decade after its release. "So shifting genres and the nature of the antagonist felt the way to take the audience on a journey and tell them something different about Bruce Wayne."
A third and final chapter, The Dark Knight Rises, followed in 2012. Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are now streaming on Hulu; Nolan's complete Dark Knight Trilogy is currently streaming on HBO Max.
'The Dark Knight' dropped 13 years ago today 🦇
• Heath Ledger wins Oscar— Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 18, 2021
• $1B+ global box office
• 94% Tomatometer
• 9/10 IMDb rating
• 103 major film award wins pic.twitter.com/0b4nskQ20Y
The Dark Knight (2008)
Heath Ledger as Joker is Legendary. Rest In Peace, King. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T7RmHsuKKw— scooby ☕️ (@callme_scooby) July 18, 2021
The Dark Knight really gave us two of the best adaptations of comic book characters ever huh pic.twitter.com/vQb9NX7Ybv— Gavin 🦇 (@ct___7567) July 18, 2021
happy birthday to The Dark Knight, one of the best cbms ever made. pic.twitter.com/ZaOVLaI84d— lily (@lilclowns) July 18, 2021
It has been 13 years since the release of Christopher Nolan's truly unforgettable magnum opus THE DARK KNIGHT.
A dark, complex, & haunting noir spectacle that completely revolutionized the pop culture landscape & stands today as the greatest blockbuster of the 21st Century. pic.twitter.com/GqvFgDxRb3— 𝕁 (@JesTheMermaid) July 18, 2021
Christopher Nolan’s THE DARK KNIGHT was released in theaters on this day in 2008. It’s a perfect movie. pic.twitter.com/rn7iMMUs51— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 18, 2021
'The Dark Knight' is a film experience that will live with me until the day I die. The gorgeous 70mm IMAX, the impeccable performances, particularly by Heath Ledger, the stunning cinematography and music, and the ground-breaking viral marketing. This movie literally has it all. pic.twitter.com/JxqPISqdMI— Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) July 18, 2021
Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' was released 13 years ago today 🦇 pic.twitter.com/NBHp7jOoVN— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 18, 2021
The Dark Knight has one of the best CBM endings pic.twitter.com/Nn1tmNxAfU— 🦇 Matt 🎬 (@mattlikesfilm) July 18, 2021
The Dark Knight on this day 2008
Still Ledger’s performance can never be surpassed imo
I hope the newer Bman films have the gritty edge thats’ needed for this Batverse 🦇 pic.twitter.com/p16XQZZpEJ— The Gandalorian 🔮 (@_GandyMan_) July 18, 2021
The Dark Knight is a flawless masterpiece. Argue with the wall pic.twitter.com/ML7ALjcnJw— Britt (@desert_grrl) July 18, 2021
"Batman: The Dark Knight" (2008)— Fabrizzio Rios (@warmachine860) July 18, 2021
Dir: Christopher Nolan pic.twitter.com/EljJlRiRvA
In July 18th, 2008.— 𝐖𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 (@WayneParker_) July 18, 2021
'The Dark Knight' released in theaters, changing the way comic book films were percieved. pic.twitter.com/yDYAGGjVIu
#TheDarkKnight changed everything. It transcended the comic-book movie genre. It’s one of the most incredible theatrical experiences of my life. It will be a very long time before a movie inspires superhero films the way THE DARK KNIGHT did. Happy 13 years to this masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/CRJ4e6lQJU— Dan (@Danimalish) July 18, 2021
He's a Silent Guardian— Callum ❓0❓❓ (@CallumHP8) July 18, 2021
A Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/50XMO07XOO