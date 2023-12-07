The Dark Knight Trilogy Gets Triptych Print From Bottleneck Gallery

It's been more than a decade since Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy of films concluded, but to many Batman fans, it's still the most effective and authentic interpretation yet of the Caped Crusader. With Robert Pattinson stepping into the role for last year's The Batman and Nolan breaking records with this year's Oppenheimer, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises remain popular superhero films in pop culture, with Bottleneck Gallery releasing a new triptych print from artist Gabz that honors the trilogy. There are multiple variants available in limited numbers, but you can head to Bottleneck Gallery now to order the timed version of the print.

Bottleneck Gallery describes the poster, "Christopher Nolan's Batman movies created a more grounded and cerebral live-action Batman that reinterpreted Batman mythology in sleek, smart, and modern ways. Gabz' latest triptych print is the ultimate ode to The Dark Knight Trilogy, featuring the heroes, villains, and set piece moments that helped establish these movies as THE Batman films of the modern generation. Gabz' ability to create meticulously detailed triptych prints from epic trilogies is unparalleled, and we're proud to present a project that took months of work to create! In addition to the timed edition, we've got several limited edition variants for all of our Bat-fans!"

All versions of the new triptych are currently on sale at Bottleneck Gallery's website.