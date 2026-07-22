The Live-Action Blue Lock Movie Releases New Preview

Blue Lock wasted little time in becoming one of the biggest sports anime franchises of all time. First arriving in 2018 as a manga from creators Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, the series hasn’t just continued to release new chapters to this day; it has also had a major impact on the soccer world. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Nomura teamed up with Japan’s national team to create uniforms modeled after the main team from Blue Lock. In another measure proving how far the sports franchise has come, a live-action movie is landing this year, releasing a new look for soccer fans.

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For those who might not be aware, the first live-action Blue Lock movie is scheduled to arrive in Japan on August 7th next month. Starring the likes of Fumiya Takahashi, Kaito Sakurai, and Kyohei Takahashi as some of the biggest players from the anime, the film is set to be directed by Yusuke Taki. While not having previous experience working on major live-action anime adaptations, Taki has plenty of experience working on several Japanese television series. At present, Blue Lock’s upcoming film has not confirmed that it will be making its way to North America, and while it might not hit Western theaters, the popularity of the franchise means it’s a safe bet it will eventually make its way to the West. You can check out the new look at Blue Lock’s first live-action movie below.

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Blue Lock’s Anime Controversy

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Blue Lock has become an anime force of nature since Eight Bit Studio first brought it to life in 2022, though this fact didn’t mean that the adaptation has been able to completely dodge controversy. While the first season was widely accepted by the anime community, many viewers found themselves knocking season two for not living up to the same animation heights as its predecessor. An official reason was never shared as to why the animation suffered, according to most fans, though Blue Lock followers are crossing their fingers that season three will manage to turn the tide.

While this might be the first time that we are receiving a live-action Blue Lock movie, this is actually far from the first time that we’ve seen a live-action adaptation of the sports anime. In Japan, various anime franchises will routinely be recreated for the stage, and this soccer anime was no different. Blue Lock The Stage was first performed in 2023, bringing the story to audiences in a brand new way, eventually receiving more productions to adapt more stories in this universe. As of the writing of this article, there hasn’t been confirmation that Blue Lock will receive a live-action production in Hollywood, like Gundam and One Piece, but anything is possible when it comes to anime these days.

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