Marvel's Fantastic 4 Gets a New Logo and Release Date

The MCU's next big thing got a huge boost of visibility today, with the Fantastic Four cast and release date being announced.

Marvel Studios has released a new logo for Fantastic 4, as well as setting the movie's official release date. The movie, which is to be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, introduced a retro logo, which features a "Marvel" above it that evokes the feeling of a vintage Disneyland sign. It doesn't seem unreasonable to think the studio could possibley take to heart fans' long-standing recommendation that Marvel's First Family should star in a period piece set during the space race during the Cold War. That setting, which was the original kickoff point for Fantastic Four comics, informed a lot of their early stories, in which Reed Richards and company were essentially celebrity scientists.

Fans also learned today that Fantastic 4 will land in theaters on July 25, 2025, two weeks after Superman: Legacy hits the big screen. For comic book fans, that means the genesis points for both the DC and Marvel comics universes will be in theaters at the same time next year.

You can see the logo below.

In addition to the logo, Marvel today released a teaser image, painted by artist Wesley Burt, that introduced fans to the cast. Fantastic Four will star Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing; and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

If Fantastic 4 does take the route of being a period piece, fans will likely question whether Johnny has anything to do with the Golden Age Human Torch seen briefly in Captain America: The First Avenger. In the comics, the two are unrelated.

Recently, Michael Chiklis responded to viral set photos from Deadpool & Wolverine, which purportedly showed him as The Thing. Chiklis denied he was there, but promised that he did know who would be playing the role in Shakman's upcoming movie. Shakman's Fantastic Four is set to go into production relatively soon, and while it's possible somebody could be making a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of the movie, it seems pretty unlikely.

