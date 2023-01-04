Warner Bros. Discovery Executives Reportedly Open to Ezra Miller Continuing as The Flash

Warner Bros. Discovery has been all over the place with their changes involving their DC Films projects. It was recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would takeover the newly minted DC Studios, but they would also inherit their problems including their The Flash issue. Ezra Miller made headlines for weeks after he allegedly assaulted people at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, as well as numerous other allegations. Reports were claiming that the studio was trying to decide what they would do with The Flash, with the options being to reshoot with a different actor, shelve the film or release it, and hope that the controversy died down. The two former options would have been too costly for Warner Bros. so they opted to release the film next year. Miller eventually went in to apologize for his actions and began treatment for mental health issues. According to a new report from Variety, it seems that the actor could stay on as the Scarlet Speedster.

"Given that Miller has stayed out of trouble since beginning mental health treatment in the summer," the trade continued. "Some executives are amenable to continuing with the actor as the world-saving speedster after "The Flash" bows on June 16."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about Ezra Miller staying on as The Flash? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!