The Flash: Ezra Miller Breaks Silence After Massachusetts Harassments Order Expires

The Flash's Ezra Miller is officially breaking their silence on a harassment order they received after it officially expired in the state of Massachusetts. The harassment order came after Shannon Guin alleged they behaved inappropriately with their non-binary child and harassed her family in a story from The Daily Beast last summer. No criminal charges were ever filed against Miller, and the actor's attorney, Marrissa Elkins, says that all interactions with the child were initiated by the mother. The reports also claimed that The Flash star was wielding a weapon, specifically a firearm, around the child, which was also denied by them and their attorney (via Deadline).

"The original order, pursued by Shannon Guin, on behalf of her minor child, was based on untrue allegations," Elkins revealed in a statement. "Frustratingly for Ezra, Guin lodged her false allegations at a time when Ezra was struggling with significant mental health issues, and was unable to come to court to defend themself against the spurious claims made by this individual. Had Ezra been able to appear in court last year and share the truth about their very limited interactions with Ms. Guin, I am confident the original order would have never been issued."

Miller also released a statement on the situation which you can read below:

I'm encouraged by today's outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted. Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families, and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal

vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services. I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions. I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks. On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me. Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me – I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support. You have my undying gratitude, admiration, and love."

Due to all of their allegations, Miller's future has long been in doubt with no one at the studio giving a solid answer on whether or not the actor will continue on as The Flash. Newly appointed DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran stood behind the actor ahead of the release of The Flash but still couldn't give a solid answer on if they would return or not, leaving everything up in the air. Although, The Flash director Andy Muschietti did confirm that if he returned to helm a sequel, Miller would continue on as the Fastest Man Alive.

The Flash is in theaters now!