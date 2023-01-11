The Flash Star Ezra Miller to Plead Guilty in Burglary Case

Actor Ezra Miller is reportedly expected to plead guilty to a charge of trespassing, in relation to a May 2022 incident in Vermont. Miller was arrested on multiple charges back in August of last year, after allegedly stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home in Stamford, Vermont. At the time, the actor, who is next expected to reprise their role as Barry Allen / The Flash in this summer's The Flash movie, was charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges of burglary into an unoccupied dwelling, and petit larceny. On Wednesday afternoon, a report from NBC News revealed that Miller will be accepting a lesser charge of trespassing in the ordeal, with both legal parties reportedly reaching an agreement to drop the burglary and larceny charges.

The actor's guilty plea is expected to be entered into the Bennington County Superior Criminal Court on Friday. Prosecutors are reportedly proposing that Miller faces 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence, with a year probation and a $500 fine. If Miller had been convicted of the burglary charge, they could have faced a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Over the past year, Miller has made headlines for a string of controversial offscreen behavior, after they initially got arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii in late March of 2022. That same night, Miller allegedly burst into a couple's bedroom window, stole several items from them, and threatened to burn them, leading to a restraining order that was ultimately dropped. Just hours before that court appearance, Miller was arrested an additional time in Hawaii on charges of second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman, resulting in a half-inch cut in her head. The parents of 18-year-old Standing Rock activist Tokata Iron Eyes then filed for an order of protection against Miller, alleging that the actor had groomed Tokata and supplied them with a high dose of LSD.

Just a week later, another parent in Massachusetts secured a temporary restraining order against Miller, after they reportedly exhibited menacing behavior towards the now 12-year-old child and brandished a gun on the mother. Miller subsequently deleted their Instagram account after posting a string of messages about being in another universe. Later reports accused Miller of housing children in an unsafe environment in their farm in Vermont.

