The Flash Movie Introduces Three Fan-Favorite Supporting Characters

DC Studios has finally released The Flash this weekend after years and years of delays and creative team changes. Initial reactions to The Flash were very positive until its review embargo was lifted, and the general consensus was pretty mixed, earning it a B CinemaScore. The Flash does some pretty big things for the DC Universe, like bringing back both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman, as well as weaving an incredible multiverse story. During The Flash, we get introduced to some characters from the source material, and they just so happen to be some fan favorites.

WARNING SPOILERS FOR THE FLASH AHEAD!

Which Fan-Favorite Characters Appear in The Flash?

Early on in The Flash, we get introduced to Barry Allen's co-workers, Patty Spivot (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Albert Desmond (Rudy Mancuso), and David Singh. All three characters work with Barry Allen at CCPD and are very important to The Flash's lore. They have a deep history throughout the comic books and have even appeared on the television series in important roles.

Will there be a The Flash Sequel?

It was recently reported that if The Flash does well at the box office, then a sequel would be in the cards and there is already a script written. There has also been a ton of discussion on whether or not Ezra Miller should continue on as The Flash after their recent controversies, with things not looking very good for the actor and the franchise. That is, until recently. During a previous interview, The Flash director Andy Muschietti revealed that if a sequel does end up happening and he returned at the helm, Miller would remain as the Scarlet Speedster.

"If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti revealed. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them."

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about these three character additions? Have you seen The Flash yet? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!