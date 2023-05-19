The Flash: Man of Steel Favorite Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The Flash is speeding into theaters next month, and it has already been seen by members of the press from around the world. Initial reactions to The Flash are pretty shocking, with some people calling it the best DC Studios movie since The Dark Knight. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Flash is certainly going to be one for the books. The Flash is loosely based on the Flashpoint storyline from the comics, and instead of going into an alternate universe where Thomas Wayne becomes Batman, the Scarlet Speedster travels to a universe where Michael Keaton is Batman and Superman never existed. With Superman out of the equation, General Zod's (Michael Shannon) attack on Metropolis is allowed to repeat itself, and that means that some familiar faces will return, like Man of Steel's Faora (Antje Traue). Traue returns in the DC Studios film, and she has just released a new behind-the-scenes look at Faora's return in The Flash.

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Work as Batman

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

