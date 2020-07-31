The Flash Director Teases Film's Time-Travel Plot

✖

The Flash movie, which seems to be taking the shape of a live-action adaptation of the Flashpoint comic book story, is now confirmed to be a time travel film. Director Andy Muschietti, who previously helmed IT and IT: CHAPTER TWO for Warner Brothers, opened up about the project a bit in a recent interview. The film has been long awaited and is expected to be a game changer for the DC movie canon, possible serving as a light reboot of sorts to steer the ship in the new direction WB seems more interested in taking the properties. Time travel is exactly how that might get started.

Muschietti was featured on a radio show, with his quotes having been shared online after the fact. “It is a story of time travel: Flash travels back to try to save his mother," Muschietti said. "It is a spectacular action movie but it has a big heart.”

This is a tale as old as... time. Barry Allen goes back in time to save Nora Allen. In saving Nora Allen, his future is much different than the one he once knew. As things have changed, many of which are not for the better, Barry is forced to try to fix the timeline and has difficult decisions to make regarding his mother's fate.

While the comic book story of Flashpoint called for Thomas Wayne to be Batman in the new timeline, the movie seems to be more interested in bringing in Michael Keaton as his Bruce Wayne character from Batman and Batman Returns. Thomas Wayne actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently opened up about the unlikelihood of such a return for him. “Michael Keaton swooped in and took my f-cking gig,” Morgan joked. “Naw, I think that’s super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him. However, there’s always a chat going on. So, we’ll see!”

In some previous comments to Comicbook.com, the actor reiterated that he would love to be back for another DC movie, but admitted that the road there isn’t exactly clear right now.

“Look, I don't know, I mean if there's a chance that would ask me, I'd say yes. I think the Flashpoint story is, it's my favorite story. I would love to do it. But, you know, DC is DC and they're, you know, it's a constant... it seems like they're always kinda switching up who's running it and what they're gonna do,” Morgan observed. “So hopefully, what I'd like to see is a little continuity with DC, have them get on the track, and then, man I'd be honored and love to do it more than anything.”

The Flash currently has a 2022 release date.

