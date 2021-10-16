The Flash First Look Reveals Batman Barry Allen From the DC Multiverse

First-look footage from The Flash will have you seeing double: Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) races into the multiverse with the reveal of a second Flash (also Miller) from another dimension. In a special first look at Andy Muschietti’s Flash feature film out of DC FanDome 2021, the speedster of the DC Extended Universe joins forces with Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and a longer-haired Barry. Clad in a red super-suit emblazoned with a blended Batman/Flash insignia — the familiar, rounded Bat logo of Michael Keaton’s returning Batman and a spray-painted Flash lightning bolt — get a first look at Barry “Bat-Flash” Allen in the sneak preview below.

The IT Chapters One and Two and first-time DC director previously teased The Flash movie “will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn’t gone before,” hinting at a time-traveling Barry Allen’s crossover into the multiverse.

“What I will tell you is that it’s a ride. It’s going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it,” producer Barbara Muschietti said of The Flash during last year’s global online fan event. “Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn’t forget anything.”

The two Barrys belong to an expansive DC multiverse where Keaton’s Batman returns alongside the Ben Affleck Batman, the Dark Knight of the universe where our Flash is still finding his footing after helping save the world in Justice League.

“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti told Vanity Fair. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

Starring Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston, and Michael Keaton, Warner Bros. and DC Films’ The Flash races into theaters on November 4, 2022.