The Flash Fan First Early Screening Tickets Now on Sale

The Flash is racing into select theaters early. Warner Bros. Pictures announced tickets are now on sale for The Flash Fan First screenings on June 12th in 21 cities across the country, where fans will be among the first audiences to watch the DC blockbuster before its June 16th release in theaters. Ticketholders will receive a collectible comic book (at participating locations, while supplies last) at the evening showings presenting The Flash in IMAX. Tickets are now available on the official movie website for the following cities:

The Flash Fan First Screenings in IMAX: Cities List



Atlanta

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles Miami

Nashville

New York

Orlando

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

St. Louis

Washington D.C.

Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman (Michael Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian (Sasha Calle)… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

Warner Bros. debuted the DC movie to positive reactions at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25th, the first full — albeit unfinished — public screening of director Andy Muschietti's multiverse movie. The Flash starts off in the DC Extended Universe, home to Miller's Flash, before racing through the Speed Force into an amalgam reality without a Justice League.

Also starring Antje Traue (Man of Steel) as Faora-Ul, Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League) as Iris West, and Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as the Bruce Wayne/Batman of Barry's home reality, The Flash speeds into theaters June 16th.