The Flash Reveals First Look at Sasha Calle as Supergirl

The full trailer for The Flash movie has finally arrived online and not only does the first footage offer a tease of what the actual plot of the movie is but it has a lot of character first looks to show off. Naturally Ben Affleck's Batman and Michael Keaton's Batman are shown in the trailer, plus the return of Michael Shannon as General Zod, but one of the biggest reveals is Sasha Calle as Supergirl. DC Comics readers will immediately recognize what is being done with the character but we'll break it all down below for newcomers.

The Flash movie is largely inspired by the comic book storyline Flashpoint, a mini-series where Barry Allen goes back in time to save his mother's life. In doing so however, he changes things in dramatic ways. Within the pages of that comic one of the changes is that Kal-El was captured by the US Military and kept hidden in an underground bunker, becoming "Project Superman." As the trailer for The Flash reveals, Calle's version of Supergirl will be taking on that role for the movie. Shots are shown in the three-minute trailer with Calle's character appearing malnurished and in a dark space.

At least two major action scenes featuring Sasha Calle as Supergirl are also shown in the trailer. The first of these is clearly her having just escaped from wherever she's being held. Now absorbing the rays of the sun for the first time ever, Kara is given her Kryptonian superpowers, and uses them to absolutely destroy her captors. She even saves Michael Keaton's Batman from taking a bullet to the face at one moment.

Another scene shows Kara flying alongside the two versions of Barry Allen, seemingly piloting the Batwing. The trailer also reveals Supergirl in her full costume, plus a moment of her punching Michael Shannon's General Zod in the face. In the context of the movie though, the events of Man of Steel haven't happened, so the invasion from that movie is happening without Superman there to stop it. Instead, Supergirl will get to take on that honor.

