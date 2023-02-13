The Flash Trailer Has an Adam West Batman Easter Egg

Holy throwback, Batman! The Flash trailer raced online Sunday during the big game, revealing Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's Batman returns after Ezra Miller's time-meddling speedster Barry Allen accidentally creates an alternate reality with no metahumans. Warner Bros. also released a Super Bowl spot with even more footage, showcasing seven new Keaton Batsuits that the Dark Knight didn't wear in 1989's Batman or 1992's Batman Returns. It may be the Burton-Verse, but the scene features a nod from even further back in time: the classic symbol of the 1966 Batman TV series that starred Adam West as the blue and gray-clad caped crusader.

Concept artist and costume designer Chris Weston, who designed the Batman suits for The Flash, confirmed the Easter egg after a fan pointed it out on Twitter.

"Batman '66 symbol...my idea...! As was the grappling guns in holsters and the golden-age ears on the cowl," Weston wrote. "I was in fanboy heaven! Luckily I had a great lead designer, Alexandra Byrne, who was very receptive to my wacky notions!" See a close-up in the tweet below.

I think I can mention this now: I was in the costume department on "The Flash", and got the privilege to work on Michael Keaton's Bat-suits... including these variants! (I specifically asked if I could do a grey suit, 'cos I'm a sad old fanboy too!) pic.twitter.com/LX2I4z3IAy — Chris Weston (@westonfront) February 13, 2023

Batman '66 symbol...my idea...! As was the grappling guns in holsters and the golden-age ears on the cowl! I was in fanboy heaven! Luckily I had a great lead designer, Alexandra Byrne, who was very receptive to my wacky notions! https://t.co/NUEHA09e6H — Chris Weston (@westonfront) February 13, 2023

Keaton isn't the only Batman getting a new suit in The Flash. Footage also showed Affleck's Batman wearing a classic comic book-inspired blue and gray costume.

In The Flash, worlds collide when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (Man of Steel's Michael Shannon) has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no superheroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Antje Traue as Faora, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, The Flash speeds into theaters June 16th.