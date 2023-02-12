The Flash: DC Studios Boss Breaks Silence on New Trailer

The Super Bowl trailer for The Flash is getting high praise from James Gunn. The DC Studios co-CEO shared The Flash trailer with his million Twitter followers on Sunday, which aired just ahead of the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, there's been much anticipation for The Flash ever since star Ezra Miller got in trouble with the law last year, and the changing of the DC guard over at Warner Bros. Filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran were brought in to oversee the newly-formed DC Studios, so Gunn has extra interest in seeing The Flash perform well.

James Gunn shared The Flash trailer on Twitter with the caption, "I love this movie so much. Can't wait for you all to see it. #TheFlashMovie" His tweet already has thousands of likes, retweets, and comments at the time of this posting,

The Flash Poster Revealed Ahead of Super Bowl Trailer

The Flash revealed a poster ahead of the big trailer for the Super Bowl earlier in the week. In the image, Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster stands looking out over the expanse. But, some fans might be more interested in the fact that a Bat Plane is hovering over their head casting a big shadow. DC Studios brass and Warner Bros. Discovery executives have been telling people that the test responses to this film have been amazing so far. Despite the long road to completion, things are finally rounding the final turn into The Flash's release. Andy Muschietti directs DC's big trip into the multiverse when it races into theaters on June 16th.

For those wondering if Miller will continue on as The Flash after the movie, DC's Peter Safran offered an update recently. "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery," Safran explained. "And we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress."

What were your favorite moments from The Flash Trailer? Was it seeing Michael Keaton back in his iconic Batman suit? The returns of Ben Affleck and Michael Shannon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.