The Goonies Cast Reunion Announced With Host Josh Gad

Goonies never say goodbye: the original cast from The Goonies will reunite for Reunited Apart, a virtual gathering hosted by Josh Gad. Stars Sean Astin (Mikey), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Jeff Cohen (Chunk), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef), Kerri Green (Andy), and Josh Brolin (Brand) will say "hey you guys" over video chat when the special reunion airs on Gad's YouTube channel Monday, April 27, at 9am PT / noon ET. The surprise announcement comes as the classic adventure film, penned by Chris Columbus from a story by Steven Spielberg and directed by Superman filmmaker Richard Donner, approaches its 35th anniversary in June.

The Goonies cast are still "all one big family," Feldman said during FAN EXPO Canada in September, where he appeared alongside Astin and Quan. "When we get back together, it's a big family."

Added Quan, "What is great about our relationship is that sometimes we’re busy doing things, and so we don’t see each other that often, but when we do see each other, the love is always there. Like Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk, we’re good friends, and he’s a very successful entertainment lawyer now. Goonies bonded us for life."

Feldman added the kids from the Goondocks are "still just as close as when we were on the set. So there is something to be said for that kind of magic, that it would really have that resounding of an effect on us as adults. And obviously it had that kind of resounding effect on you as the audience, so we’re very grateful for that."

In September, Feldman and Astin detailed their rejected rejected pitch for The Goonies 2. According to Feldman, Donner said their idea for a sequel — which involved legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy, whose treasure was discovered alongside his treasure in the original film — was "too expensive," and Donner wanted to "do something smaller." Feldman recalled Donner saying, "'We want to follow more of the family, where are they today, and keeping it more quaint.'"

As confidence in a long-awaited sequel dwindles, Astin said at the September convention that any future Goonies movie is likely to be a straight reboot with maybe a couple of cameos" from the original cast. "But who knows," the Goonies leader added. "The audience wants it. I'm shocked that they haven't been given it."

Warner Bros. will release The Goonies on 4K Ultra HD for the first time later this year.

