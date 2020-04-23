The Goonies 4K UHD and Digital SteelBook Blu-ray Pre-Orders Are Live

The Goonies probably won't see a sequel anytime soon, but true Goonies fans never say die. On the plus side, Richard Donner's classic adventure film is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and Warner Bros. is delivering a 4K Blu-ray to celebrate. If you happen to be one of those true Goonies fans, here's what you need to know...

In our opinion, if you're going to take the plunge an add The Goonies 4K / Digital Blu-ray to your collection, you might as well go for Best Buy's exclusive SteelBook edition, which is available to pre-order here for $29.99 with a release date slated for September 1st. It features a cool-looking version of The Goonies skull and crossbones "Never Say Die" on the front and a doubloon icon on the back.

The standard edition of The Goonies is currently available to pre-order here at Target for $24.99 and here at Walmart (they will eventually price match) which makes the SteelBook version even more attractive for only $5 more. Note that special feature information hasn't been released at the time of writing.

While you're at it, you might want to take a look at the new Jaws 45th anniversary 4K Blu-ray release, which also has a special Steelbook edition.

"From the imagination of Steven Spielberg, The Goonies plunges a band of small heroes into a swashbuckling surprise-around-every corner quest beyond their wildest dreams! Following a mysterious treasure map into a spectacular underground realm of twisting passages, outrageous booby-traps and a long-lost pirate ship full of golden doubloons, the kids race to stay one step ahead of a family of bumbling bad guys.... and a mild mannered monster with a face only a mother could love."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.