The Goonies Stars Swear Sequel Will Happen “Someday”

Goonies never say die. A sequel to The Goonies, long said to be in the works under original director-producer Richard Donner, will happen "someday," promise stars Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan and Corey Feldman.

When asked about a sequel or reboot during a mini-reunion at FAN EXPO Canada, Astin said in a sing-song voice, "Someday."

"That is the most asked question I've heard for the last 30 years," Quan said with a laugh. Astin then jokingly answered the question in song, singing the first line of "The Way You Look Tonight."

"The someday part, someday it'll happen," Astin explained after some gentle ribbing from Feldman, who said the song "had nothing to do with" the question.

"The audience wants it, they're gonna do it, it's annoying it's taking so long, I'm sorry on behalf of Steven Spielberg," Astin said of the Goonies producer, credited with the story that inspired a script penned by Chris Columbus.

"Yeah, we'll get it done tomorrow," Feldman said. "I swear." Added Quan more seriously, "Someday. Someday it'll happen."

The real life Goonies — with co-stars Josh Brolin, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton and Jeff Cohen — are "all one big family," Feldman said. "When we get back together, it's a big family."

"What is great about our relationship is that sometimes we're busy doing things, and so we don't see each other that often, but when we do see each other, the love is always there," added Quan. "Like Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk, we're good friends, and he's a very successful entertainment lawyer now. Goonies bonded us for life."

Feldman later said the Goonies stars "have a different bond."

"I felt it with Corey Haim — because we did seven movies together, so we spent a lifetime together — but with us, we did one movie. But we're still just as close as when we were on the set," Feldman said. "So there is something to be said for that kind of magic, that it would really have that resounding of an effect on us as adults. And obviously it had that kind of resounding effect on you as the audience, so we're very grateful for that."

Earlier this year, Astin said he once believed a Goonies sequel was "a question of when," but admitted that was "gone."

"Now I think we've probably passed the threshold for which all of us original cast members are right for doing a sequel," Astin said in an April interview. "But the audience is so powerful and so devoted to it, that I'm convinced that at the very least, it will be rebooted, which I will be fine with."

Feldman ended FAN EXPO's mini-reunion when he told attendees they were "very lucky" because the trio's appearance together would be the "last Goonie reunion" of the year. "So who knows if it'll happen again?"

