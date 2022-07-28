The Gray Man Star Chris Evans Teams Up With His Dog Dodger To Promote Dog Food

Chris Evans is currently busy promoting his new Netflix movie The Gray Man, but the actor still has time for his best pal, Dodger the Dog. Evans often shares photos of his pup and usually celebrates him on National Rescue Dog Day, and now the dynamic duo is teaming up to promote Jinx dog food. Evans invested in the dog food startup last year, and he recently spoke to Forbes about the partnership.

"You're always looking for good partnerships – things that mean something to you, things you're passionate about," Evans shared. "Then meeting with the folks at Jinx – they share the passion that I feel for dogs and they explain the product and you realize that all the pieces of the puzzle were there. It just made perfect sense." You can check out a photo of Evans with Dodger as he enjoys some Jinx below:

"Well, basically just brand awareness," Evans continued in the Forbes interview. "I'm not trying to rock the boat too much. These [Jinx] guys know what they're doing. Even when you sit down with them, you realize Wow, I'm jumping on a pretty fast-moving train. So, we're going to shoot a commercial and just try to bring more awareness to the brand."

"He is everything to me," Evans added about Dodger. "He's the most honest, loyal, stoic teacher you could possibly ask for. He's so reliable. We don't deserve them, do we? They're such good creatures. It blows my mind sometimes that they exist [laughs]. I've had different dogs in my life, I've known so many, and Dodger just really stands alone. No disrespect to any other dogs, but he's just really a perfect animal. It was kind of a no-brainer to partner up on something that would help him."

We are big fans of Dodger here at ComicBook.com. We love it when Evans posts about his beloved pet with content ranging from a heartwarming photo of them together on Valentine's Day to their adorable reunion video from 2017. Dodger is also a shockingly impressive singer and a dapper good boy.

As for Evans, the actor is currently starring in The Gray Man. The film was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and stars Evans and Ryan Gosling as well as Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The movie is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name, and the script by Joe Russo was reportedly "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The Gray Man is now streaming on Netflix.