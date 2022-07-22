Stranger Things: Watch Chris Evans Learn About Eddie Munson

The Gray Man hit Netflix over the weekend and earned the streaming site its second biggest weekend of the year. A sequel and a spin-off movie have already been announced, and the movie's cast has been busy on their press tour. In fact, it sounds like Chris Evans has been too busy to watch the newest season of Stranger Things. While taking a Buzzfeed quiz with his co-stars, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page, one of the answer options was Eddie Munson, the new fan-favorite Stranger Things character who debuted in Season 4. Page gave Evans some details about Eddie who he ended up choosing for the quiz.

"Eddie looks like a fun dude," Evans says while taking the quiz. "He's an awesome dude," Page replied. "Maybe I'll take Eddie, he looks like he has a good time," Evans added. "Eddie has fought off the hordes of hell with a Metallica guitar solo," Page explained. "Oh, look at him, then no brainer. I guess I'm going Eddie," Evans decided. You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

🖥 | Chris Evans and Rege-Jean Page talk about Eddie Munson during a Buzzfeed quiz pic.twitter.com/JYbyRMYdlF — best of chris evans (@evanscontent) July 27, 2022

Page isn't the only Eddie Munson fan out there. After the character, who was played by Joseph Quinn, was introduced, the Internet immediately fell in love with him. In fact, he even caught the attention of some celebrities. There's been a lot of reactions to Eddie's ending and a whole bunch of adorable fan art. Quinn has shared in recent interviews what it's been like having Eddie become a sensation overnight.

"It's a completely overwhelming feeling," Quinn recently told Entertainment Tonight about the online reactions to Eddie in the Stranger Things 4 finale. "It's so lovely, like, the devotion that fans have for this show and how they've found space in their heart for a new character… It's just so heartwarming. They've been so gracious and welcoming. It's lovely."

As for The Gray Man, the movie hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 48% critics score after 207 reviews. However, the film is fairing a lot better with audiences. Currently, it has a 91% audience score after 100+ reviews. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 3 out of 5 and called it "disposable entertainment."

Stranger Things and The Gray Man are available to stream on Netflix.