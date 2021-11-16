Marvel Star Chris Evans Invests in Dog Food Startup

Avengers star Chris Evans has assembled some celebrities to invest in a pet food startup. Jinx managed to raise $28 million funding from all kinds of investors. Specifically, they’re focusing on dog food right now. And, who better to represent the face of that brand than Evans. The Captain America star has put his dog Dodger into the spotlight numerous times. Fans can’t get enough of that man and his adorable dog. He’s spoken up about shelters and issues surrounding rescues in the past. In fact, the MCU actor found Dodger while filming a project. He just couldn’t bear to let those sad eyes be alone any longer. Jinx is hoping that other dog owners will be moved to provide their pups with special treats that are nutritious and catered to individual needs. Online retailers like Petco, Targer, and Bloomingdales will ramp up their advertisements of the brand.

On Instagram, Evans wrote a letter to Dodger during National Rescue Dog Day. “Happy #nationalrescuedogday,” Evans began. “This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me. There are so many loving animals at shelters who are in desperate need of a home. Visit a shelter and leave with a best friend.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

During ACE Universe Presents, he gave the fans an update on the pup after a recent surgical procedure. “He’s doing very well,” Evans said. “I don’t know that he’ll make a cameo, he’s in the other room napping and I mean, we’re still in the window of giving him meds to try and you know, knock his energy down a little bit because he was, you know, two days after surgery this guy’s bouncing off the walls. It’s unbelievable. He’s incredibly spry. I mean it, he’s recovering even quicker than the first time around. But we just had his little two or three-week post-operation checkup and everyone said he’s doing great and you know I think it’s gonna be a seamless recovery. But yeah, we’re still trying to just take it easy and make sure we don’t have any hiccups down the line.”

Jinx said about their service, “They need a varied diet based on their level of activity. During our pursuit of identifying better nutrition options, we met and hired industry-leading formulators, nutritionists, regulatory specialists and manufacturing partners to meticulously craft products that are best suited for modern dogs. That’s why we design our recipes with a balance of lean, premium meats and plant-based superfoods.”

