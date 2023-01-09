The Greatest Showman Star Reveals Why They Want to Do a Sequel

One of the stars of 2017's hit musical The Greatest Showman is joining the campaign to get a sequel. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Michelle Williams spoke about the enduring impact of the film, which loosely adapts the true story of the life of P.T. Barnum. The film found mainstream success thanks to its endlessly-catchy crop of original songs — and apparently, the infectious nature of those songs is part of why Williams would be more than willing to do a follow-up film.

"It feels good," Williams explained. "Those songs come on the radio and I'm singing them. I hear it in the grocery store and I want to dance to it. The Greatest Showman sequel. Part 2– c'mon! ...That movie makes you feel good. People love it. Kids love it. Grownups love it. I love it. More please."

What is The Greatest Showman about?

The Greatest Showman is an original musical inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), a visionary who rose from nothing to create the "Greatest Show on Earth", a spectacle and celebration of his larger-than-life imagination that captivated audiences around the globe.

The film also starred Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Keala Settle, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Sam Humphrey.

Will there be a The Greatest Showman sequel?

At the time of this writing, there are no concrete plans for a sequel to The Greatest Showman — although Jackman has teased that he wouldn't be opposed to the opportunity.

"I would make another one of those in a heartbeat," Williams previously told Variety. "I wish they'd make a sequel. That movie brought so much joy to so many people and to make people that happy, man that is a worthwhile thing to spend your time doing. I really love that movie. My daughter Matilda sang those songs. My mom is still listening to that soundtrack. I love making things for kids that are full of joy and positivity."

Where is The Greatest Showman streaming?

Right now, The Greatest Showman is only streaming on Disney+.

